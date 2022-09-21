What is your most memorable SA TV advert of all time?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The Man Cave page on Facebook shared the post and American users in turn shared various hilarious and inspiring TV adverts from over the years.
In South Africa, Cremora's 'It's not inside but on top' commercial is one of the most known and loved ads of all time.
Up there with Cremora is network service provider Telkom's 'Molo mhlobo wam' - translated to 'Hello my good friend'.
Check them out below:
● Telkom - Molo Mhlobo Wam
● Cremora advert
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37313663_old-vintage-television-or-tv-in-room.html?vti=muyyiqa9aiqj5hxu2m-1-88
More from Local
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More