What's the greatest excuse you've been told after finding used condoms?
A 702 listener e-mailed and said that she left a box of condoms but could not find them when she returned home.
The woman said that upon her return from an overseas trip, the condoms were gone but the cover of the brand was left behind.
She suspects that her husband cheated and used some of the condoms.
Her topic was discussed on 702's What's the Tea feature and this is what some listeners who called into the show told Clement Manyathela.
That woman must trust her gut because the husband definitely used them and doesn’t know how to get himself out of the lie.Lindi, Caller - Johannesburg
Maybe the husband used the condoms to clean his CD players to dry the scratches out and it can happen and let us not jump into conclusion.Anonymous caller
I am surprised that married folks use condoms but the sister must just accept that her husband lied.Boitshoko, Caller
One caller said that she once found a used condom but her boyfriend claims he was masturbating.
I found a used condom and my boyfriend said that he was masturbating.Anonymous caller
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94812851_stack-condoms-and-one-open-pack-on-white-background-with-copy-space-for-text-.html
