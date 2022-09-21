Unclaimed assets in SA now amount to R88 BILLION, could you be a beneficiary?
Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Deputy Commissioner Katherine Gibson.
- Unclaimed assets in South Africa now amount to almost R90 billion across the financial sector
- They include retirement fund benefits, life insurance policies and securities says the Financial Sector Conduct Authority
There's a huge amount of money that goes unclaimed in South Africa every year from pension funds and other sources.
The cumulative amount has now built up to almost R90 billion in unclaimed assets, according to the latest tally by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Unclaimed assets of R33.5 billion in SA - could some of the money be yours?
These assets include:
Retirement fund benefits
Bank deposits, including foreign currency deposits
Participatory interests in collective investment schemes
Life and Non-Life Insurance policies
Securities
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Katherine Gibson, FSCA Deputy Commissioner.
Gibson says their figures are heavily reliant on the extent and also the ability of the reporting that does happen.
What we are seeing is R47 billion in the retirement fund space, another R33 billion approximately in the life insurance and collective investment scheme space...Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
...and currently in terms of what's reported, just over R3 billion in retail transactional bank accounts, and even more sitting in dividend accounts - about R4.5 billion.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
She says the FSCA wants to make people much more aware of the need to stay in touch with their financial institutions in the first place.
Then, those financial institutions should also do better at keeping in contact with their customers.
But assuming that that hasn't happened (as we know clearly by the numbers) it's important that financial institutions pay much more attention to identifying where there has been inactivity on accounts, and then taking action to trace those customers and make them aware of the fact that there are these amounts owing.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
I think there's responsibility on potential beneficiaries to also to think back of where you might have money owing.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
At least as a starting point we do have a search engine that runs through quite a significant base, that at least you can track into the retirement fund sector. We're looking to expand that to include other industries as well.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Gibson says they also plan to simplify the the "extraction" process for potential beneficiaries.
"Part of our mandate is treating customers fairly. That includes, in terms of people who do have rights to assets, can in a fairly streamlined way access those rights."
Click here for more information and scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unclaimed assets in SA now amount to R88 BILLION, could you be a beneficiary?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39963020_save-money-lock-your-budget-for-the-future-.html?vti=najc3i3smum47vl67q-1-4
More from Business
'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst
Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will suffer under the rise of independent power producers (IPPs).Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
More from Local
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More