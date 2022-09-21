Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world?
Uveka Rangappa spoke to historian, writer and researcher Prince Zoza Shongwe about the role of royal families and why the public has such an interest in them.
-
There are many royal families with varying degrees of influence in their countries.
-
Shongwe believes our fascination with royalty is linked to a nostalgia for the past.
According to Shongwe people have a sense of nostalgia as they see royals in any part of the world as a fascinating remnant of a different life.
We have a nostalgia of the medieval life, the classical life, [and] how life was back then.Prince Zoza Shongwe - historian, writer and researcher
While there are some countries in the world with a functioning monarch, in the modern world royalty is more of a symbol and a brand than a group with true political power.
Shongwe said the British monarchy is still engaged with the public works with over 100,000 charities, essentially using the royal brand to contribute to the country.
In South Africa, he said the monarchs are largely symbolic but still valuable and influential in representing public interests.
He also believes there could be value in revamping the way the royal families work with political leaders in order to better meet the needs of South Africans.
[Political leaders and academics] must find ways of advising our monarchs on how to truly represent the people’s interests.Prince Zoza Shongwe - historian, writer and researcher
Listen to the audio above for more.
