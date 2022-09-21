It is bad to take a hot shower after eating – but a cold one may burn fat
Wasanga Mehana interviews our resident health and fitness fanatic, Liezel van der Westhuizen.
-
Do not take a hot bath or shower after eating – it messes with digestion
-
Cold showers may help to burn fat
-
Do not brush your teeth or go to sleep immediately after a meal
A warm bath or shower after eating causes your body to go into “hypothermic action” - raising the internal body temperature by a degree or so.
A bath can increase your heart rate, taking heat away from the digestive system, and thereby disrupting it.
Wait 20 to 30 minutes after eating before having a bath.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
Some people conclude from this that it is beneficial to take a cold shower after having eaten.
There is no conclusive evidence that a cold shower will make a difference and divert your blood flow to your digestive organs.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
Van Der Westhuizen says there is research that shows cold showers jumpstart your metabolism and help you burn more fat.
Do not sleep immediately after eating, because your body’s digestive system switches off.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
Brushing your teeth after eating harms your enamel.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
She also warns against working out or swimming after a meal.
Mehana interviewed Van Der Westhuizen – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It is bad to take a hot shower after eating – but a cold one may burn fat
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135786367_surprised-man-in-towel-putting-hands-aside-and-looking-funny.html?vti=nut1a943u1yrl6a3qt-1-78
More from Lifestyle
The search is on for South Africa’s next generation of creative superstars
Applications to participate in the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 are now open.Read More
WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance
What's gone viral with Khabazela.Read More
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.Read More
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought
Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Get to know Janice Honeyman with a song, a book and a dish
You may have seen one of the shows she directed, but take a moment to learn more about Janice Honeyman through her favourite things.Read More
Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song
A local musician went viral on TikTok after responding to John Legends' open verse challenge on his new song Nervous.Read More
'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka
Abigail Kubeka is one of South Africa's greatest talents who continues to share her voice with the world as an octogenarian.Read More