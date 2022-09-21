SIU granted order to freeze pension benefits of former Lotteries Commission COO
John Perlman spoke to Special Investigating Union spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about the reason for freezing the funds.
-
The SIU found that Letwaba has improperly benefited from Lottery Commission funds.
-
They have frozen his pension with intention of the funds being forfeited to the state.
The decision to freeze Letwaba’s benefits comes after the SIU found that he may have benefitted personally from funds the lotteries commission distributed to non-profit organisations.
They have frozen his benefits as they intend to lodge an application with the Special Tribunal to recover funds from him.
If the application to the Special Tribunal bears fruit, a court order will be issued to turn over the money.
We will ask that the money that is in the pension fund be forfeited to the state. That becomes an order of the court, and we then instruct the company, in this case Liberty Group, to then bring that money to the SIU where it will go into the trust fund and be paid back to the institution it was taken from.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
According to Kganyango they had to move quickly with this case in order to ensure Letwaba did not receive his pension fund after resigning.
We had to freeze [the pension] before the money was given to him so it could be kept at the Liberty Group until this matter is done.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
The SIU spokesperson said they have lodged their application and hope the matter will be concluded quickly.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @RSASIU/Twitter
More from Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Discrimination against foreign nationals' ability to access healthcare facilities in South Africa remains a concerning issue in the country.Read More