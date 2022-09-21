Streaming issues? Report here
SIU granted order to freeze pension benefits of former Lotteries Commission COO

21 September 2022 6:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Special Investigating Unit
National Lotteries Commission
Philemon Letwaba

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a preservation order to freeze the pension of former National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba.

John Perlman spoke to Special Investigating Union spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about the reason for freezing the funds.

  • The SIU found that Letwaba has improperly benefited from Lottery Commission funds.

  • They have frozen his pension with intention of the funds being forfeited to the state.

Former National Lotteries Commission CEO, Philemon Letwaba. Picture: @RSASIU/Twitter
Former National Lotteries Commission CEO, Philemon Letwaba. Picture: @RSASIU/Twitter

The decision to freeze Letwaba’s benefits comes after the SIU found that he may have benefitted personally from funds the lotteries commission distributed to non-profit organisations.

They have frozen his benefits as they intend to lodge an application with the Special Tribunal to recover funds from him.

If the application to the Special Tribunal bears fruit, a court order will be issued to turn over the money.

We will ask that the money that is in the pension fund be forfeited to the state. That becomes an order of the court, and we then instruct the company, in this case Liberty Group, to then bring that money to the SIU where it will go into the trust fund and be paid back to the institution it was taken from.

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

According to Kganyango they had to move quickly with this case in order to ensure Letwaba did not receive his pension fund after resigning.

We had to freeze [the pension] before the money was given to him so it could be kept at the Liberty Group until this matter is done.

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

The SIU spokesperson said they have lodged their application and hope the matter will be concluded quickly.

Listen to the audio above for more.




