Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT. 24 September 2022 7:06 PM
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
View all Local
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa. 23 September 2022 10:57 AM
View all Politics
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. 24 September 2022 5:14 PM
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant. 24 September 2022 3:48 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

21 September 2022 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
inheritance
Gary Booysen
investing a lump sum

If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss, about deciding on how to invest a lump sum.

- Have you been lucky to enough to receive a lump sum of money - perhaps through inheritance, the sale of an asset or even a Lotto win?

- In its Investment School slot this week, The Money Show looks at options you should consider when you get a whole bundle of cash.

@ bowie15/123rf.com
@ bowie15/123rf.com

Have you been lucky enough to receive a lump sum of money - perhaps through inheritance, a divorce settlement, the sale of an asset or even a Lotto win?

In its Investment School slot this week, The Money Show looks at options you should be considering when you get a whole bundle of cash.

Related stories:

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

Considering predictions of a huge stock market fall in 2023, is it time to consider stock opportunities that will pay off in the long term?

This is one of the decisions you have to take with a lump sum investment says Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.

Is it better to say 'markets are going to be very difficult, potentially, for the next three or four years, so should we be a bit more conservative and put it in interest products, or should we just whack it straight into the market?'

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

There was actually a study done by Northwestern Mutual... They said no matter when it is, historically speaking, if you just put it all in the market immediately without thinking about it, that generates a far better return on average than people who do try and 'randcast' the average...

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

That said, if you've been doing this through all of 2022, you're sitting in a much better position - the market's down 20% already.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

If the lump sum you receive was unexpected, it's likely you will worry about "losing it" or not deploying it correctly.

Booysen shares some pointers:

1 - Don't panic. You don't need to decide everything today, especially if you're grieving the death of a loved one.

2 - There are some things you should panic about, like getting the money into a good, high interest "parking spot". (Remember to consider your current earning potential, so you don't inadvertently boost your income tax liability)

3 - Now that you're in a holding pattern, you can think sensibly what to do next.

At this point you need to take a good honest look inside and gauge your own financial capabilities, Booysen says.

Consider the following:

1 - Should you pay down debt?

2 - Should you take that overseas trip you've always wanted?

3 - Should you split up the capital between many advisers, or just use one?

4 - Should you split the capital between many assets and asset assess, or should you concentrate down for maximum performance?

5 - Should you go offshore or local?

Also keep in mind that the volatility markets are experiencing at the moment isn't "the norm" he says.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Booysen discuss all the options in detail


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it




21 September 2022 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
inheritance
Gary Booysen
investing a lump sum

More from MyMoney Online

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 9:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

5 September 2022 11:27 AM

Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

17 August 2022 3:43 PM

Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?

17 August 2022 11:58 AM

The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

How to make money buying and selling property

15 August 2022 10:41 AM

Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song

Lifestyle

Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert

Local

Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT woman dies in shark attack in Plettenberg Bay

25 September 2022 2:43 PM

Pongola crash: Transportation of goods from road to rail is urgent - Mbalula

25 September 2022 11:09 AM

Saudi Arabia team confirms Pitso Mosimane as head coach

25 September 2022 10:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA