



JOHANNESBURG - A new report by the University of Johannesburg found that load shedding contributed to high levels of anger among South Africans.

The university's Happiness Index reached its lowest levels this year, forecasting potential uproar in the country.

The index has been a reliable measure of happiness in the country since 2019.

Economist, Talita Greyling said studying previous patterns could help to prevent chaos in the future.

"We previously saw when Zuma was jailed, the anger increased and we saw that a day or two before the strike. If we see the anger reaching a certain limit, then be warned. South Africans at some stage, I think, if they are pushed to a certain point, they will act."

South Africans have been in the dark for at least 6 hours a day since power utility, Eskom implemented stage 5 and 6 blackouts on Sunday morning.

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Load shedding contributes to high level of anger among SAns'