Ethereum update may allow it to become the dominant blockchain

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Socially conscious “woke” parenting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ayanda Tetyana, Family Therapist & Parent Coach
Today at 12:05
16 people were killed in Nomzamo Park at a tavern Massacre themselves, this after two suspects opened fire on the patrons. Two suspects appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week - we find out what the major issues are and who the contenders are for the leadership
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sithembiso Bhengu - Lecturer & Researcher at University Of Kwazulu-Natal -
Today at 12:15
'Injustice': Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended at party's December conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:27
Jagersfontein disaster: Free State government to build houses for residents affected by dam burst.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Bredell
Today at 12:41
School unions call for the exemption of rolling power cuts in schools.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies
Today at 12:45
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Queen Majikijela, Chairperson of Sasco.
Today at 12:52
Ex DA leader, Mmusi Maimane launches a new political party- Build One SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nobuntu Hlazo- Webster - Deputy President of Build One SA
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Mawande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 18:08
ZAR battered amid global melt down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:12
Europe's markets in a tail spin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Saunders - Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth at Ninety One
Today at 18:14
Economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Goolam Balim, Standard Bank economist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail Hardcover by Ray Dalio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - Board member at Discovery Bank and CSIR
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of Kolisi Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rachel Kolisi - Co-founder at Kolisi Foundation,
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert "When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and... 25 September 2022 3:10 PM
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT. 24 September 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa. 23 September 2022 10:57 AM
View all Politics
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
The search is on for South Africa’s next generation of creative superstars Applications to participate in the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 are now open. 26 September 2022 10:12 AM
WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance What's gone viral with Khabazela. 26 September 2022 9:32 AM
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. 24 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Ethereum update may allow it to become the dominant blockchain

21 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

The Bitcoin versus Ethereum battle hots up

For crypto fans the idea that there is a battle between cryptocurrencies would not sit well. They would argue that the battle is against the centralised fiat systems that restrict their ambitions for a true financial revolution. The two largest are Bitcoin and Ethereum which collectively has a market cap of about $530 billion.

Whatever.

It might be worth pointing out that the original money system was no monetary system. People bartered goods, in effect we used Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) all the time. One chicken was not the same as any other.

It was impractical though so we used other things that were easier to carry (the residents of the Yap Islands went their own way in case you have not seen a Rai stone).

Metals became the norm as they were rare enough but also common enough. The catch was that rulers could not get enough of it themselves or worse had to manage the issues when the items used for trade could not be standardised and so some felt they were being cheated. This was the start of centralising money. 2700 years ago in modern day Turkey the first coins were minted from a mix of gold and silver and unless they had the lion stamp they were not acceptable. Now the King could make as much as he wanted and buy what he needed for his Kingdom. So not that different from modern day crypto creators minting their coins.

But crypto is decentralised and so can’t be the same as some king issuing their own currency! Not really, anyone can issue a new coin, the catch is whether anyone would give you actual currency for your newly created coin. There are over 10 000 by Statista’s count in Feb this year, for comparison there are less than 250 countries so enough coins for 40 cryptocurrencies for every fiat currency.

The element that is decentralised is how the transactions are approved. Rather than central players that verify that a person claiming to have funds and that wants to exchange some of those funds with someone else for goods or services, the initial blockchains would rely on a process open to anyone to solve a mathematical problem which when solved would commit the changes to the central database of transactions as accurate. The person that supplied the solution would be rewarded with tokens of that cryptocurrency. Everyone was trying to solve the same problem and so trying to introduce an entry that was not accurate would be unlikely as there were many others looking to do the same and would invariably do so before just one operator could.

The catch is that as the value of the rewards grew, the number of people trying to solve the problem increased. When millions are trying to solve the same problem the problem needs to be made more difficult to have it solved at a set time frame. This is a simplification and not all networks use the same system, but the intention to make it decentralised and trustless has had the consequence that it took enormous amounts of energy to operate.

Proof of Stake

This was the proof-of-work method as the reward was given to the user that could demonstrate that they did the work to solve the problem.

The Bitcoin network still uses this method while the Ethereum network has recently switched to a revised system called proof-of-stake.

In this system, users wanting to verify transactions set aside 32 Ether (the currency token for Ethereum) which is worth a little less than a R1 million. You could do it on your own, get someone else or join a pool. The rewards are given for the blocks you validate and fees based on the effort to complete the transactions.

It gets complicated here as while Bitcoin only manages a payment token, Ethereum is a smart contract blockchain. Each transaction is a form of computer program to carry out potentially complicated tasks. The fees are based on how much work is needed to execute and validate the operation. Those that carry these operations out for users earn the rewards for doing them.

It does not mean that miners will earn more, or more transactions will take place or that transactions will get cheaper.

The merge was specifically introduced to reduce the energy needed to complete the tasks.

According to Ethereum they determined that 112 Terawatt hours per year (TW/yr) were needed to validate the blockchain, while Bitcoin needed about 200 TW/yr, which is a lot. A typical home in South Africa will use about 0.00001 TW/yr. After the merge they claim that the network will only need 0.01 TW/yr so the same as about 1 000 homes rather than over 11 million.

Another comparison is how much energy is used per year for gold mining which is 240 TW/yr and watching YouTube reportedly uses 244 TW/yr.

So what about the other improvements?

This is where the other other terms that rhyme with merge come in. The plan to increase the number of transactions is adding sharding which increases transactions for a few dozen per second to 100 000 a second which is called the Surge. Visa does about 24 000 up to as much as 65 000 transactions per second, Mastercard about 5 000 per second and Bitcoin currently does about 7 but their new lighting network promises as much as 1 million per second.

The updates may look like an increase in centralisation and in some respects there is value in building a more robust centralised system through consensus, but it is also a very large system making it hard for anyone to operate as a node, but the Verge update will make what is needed less onerous.

And finally they wish to trim the unneeded code to keep things more secure which is being called the Purge.

It is a necessary evolution that will continue to make the case for blockchains. The jury may still be out for them needing to be completely decentralised, but if operated by global consensus via a body like the United Nations, it may see a new global currency that will not favour the US and the dollar quite so much but also not something used for scams and money laundering, but even if it does not become the new global norm, it will certainly improve how we evolve our own currencies.




21 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 7:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better

31 August 2022 7:15 PM

Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur / 123rf.com

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 7:15 PM

Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A water atlas for potential pumped water locations in South Africa. © data.gov.au

Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest

17 August 2022 7:15 PM

A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we need

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kanawatth/123rf.com

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Meta/Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

3 August 2022 7:15 PM

The question is how much it will cost and who will join.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rvlsoft/123rf.com

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?

20 July 2022 7:15 PM

The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anyway

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Alexander Podshivalov / 123rf.com

Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM

The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped measles virus particle. Picture: CDC Public Health Image Library.

A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

15 June 2022 7:15 PM

A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cells

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls

Politics

Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water

Local

'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst

Business

EWN Highlights

Maimane on new party Bosa: 'We've got to bring back the power to the people'

26 September 2022 10:19 AM

Man handed 20-year sentence for murdering tourist in Gugulethu in 2014

26 September 2022 8:56 AM

Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail

26 September 2022 8:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA