MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Eskom
Energy crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa
power crisis

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

While South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was inside Westminster Abbey attending Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday afternoon, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was attempting to put out fires back at home.

Magwenya told me on The Midday Report what the President’s thought process was in deciding to return home from his overseas trip prematurely to address the power crisis.

He was at pains to assure the country that this is in fact being treated as a crisis, that it requires a sense of urgency and high-level involvement and decision making, and that the President is keen to lead the immediate resolution himself.

“There is a sense of acknowledgment, appreciation, and anxiety that we need to come out of this situation. There is also a sense of frustration,” said Magwenya. “We need to start doing things differently. We need to get ourselves out of the bureaucracy and red tape.”

But what will that ‘different’ look like? Will it be some kind of drastic action being taken? Will it mean he will fire someone and there will be accountability?

“You are not going to get more of the same. He is going to be demanding more drastic action… The President wants solutions to deal with the immediate crisis. The President will be looking at some kind of accountability,” the spokesperson alluded.

Notable is the use of phrases such as “we need to”, “he is going to be”, “is keen to” – all future tense.

But after rushing home to attend what we assumed was a special cabinet meeting, a statement was put out on Wednesday night that was ineffectual, tepid, and weak.

In it, we were told, a ‘scheduled virtual meeting’ was held, Cabinet ‘expressed regret’ about load shedding, and that it was ‘still deliberating’ on reports presented by the Public Enterprises Minister and the Technical Committee of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

Hardly enough to inspire and assure a nation waiting for answers and desperate for accountability.

It’s too late for what could have been done in the past. Nevermind that there have been red flags since ‘that’ white paper in 1998 that warned government about a potential looming power crisis, and the need for new procurement.

The government delayed and it was only in 2007 that the decision was taken to build Medupi and Kusile and those builds were beset by problems. Then came the state capture years and we all know full well by now what that entailed - maintenance was neglected, and in an attempt to avoid load shedding, Eskom's leadership ran plants into the ground.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the government's official emergency policy, which was published in 2019, is now three years old, out of date, and insufficient.

Government has dragged its feet and has been dilly-dallying. And now we are down the creek without a paddle or any power.

Ramaphosa’s big electricity speech to the country in July was met with applause from most stakeholders and it was certainly a step in the right direction. According to reports this week there has been progress, at least, behind the scenes. Much of this is to do with reducing regulatory restrictions and easing private power production which is essential to lessen the burden on Eskom.

“The plan is centred on making it quicker and easier for private producers to generate their own energy. On 25 July, Ramaphosa said the plan would improve Eskom's performance, procure more new generation capacity, "massively" increase private investment in generation, and enable businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar,” wrote Carol Paton earlier this week.

But there just does not appear to be the necessary urgency.

In his weekly newsletter on Tuesday, Ramaphosa addressed the need to overcome the electricity crisis in order to make our economy more competitive and more attractive to investors.

“The severe load shedding of the last few days has reminded us how unstable our ageing power stations are. It has given greater urgency to the measures we announced two months ago to stabilise our electricity supply… Solving the electricity crisis is necessary if we are to realise the potential of our economy.”

Did we need reminding?

It’s simply no longer enough for the President to apologise, to lament, to deliver platitudes. If he is promising us accountability then let’s see it. There have been various calls from political parties this week for heads to roll – the DA wants action to be taken against Minister Gwede Mantashe. The EFF wants the Eskom board to be replaced.

The President has expressed confidence in Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter so he’s unlikely to be the fall guy. What Eskom needs now more than anything is stability in its leadership as they attempt to right the ship.

The President is also unlikely to move against Mantashe in the midst of an ANC election battle. We are three months away from the ruling party’s elective conference and Mantashe is touted to be elected as ANC Chairperson. There would be enormous political fallout for Ramaphosa within his own party if he were to fire him. This would mean, yet again, that Ramaphosa is choosing party over state.

If the President truly acknowledges the deep frustration and anger within the country and if he wants to do things ‘differently’ as promised, then he needs to show us that he means it. He has to demonstrate that in a much bolder way than what we have seen thus far. A lukewarm statement expressing regret is not going to cut it.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk, and a seasoned journalist and author.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!




