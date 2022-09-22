Streaming issues? Report here
Why diesel prices are on the rise

22 September 2022 7:26 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Diesel
Fuel prices
OPEC
Petrol
markets
Petrol prices
Diesel prices
Peter Morgan
Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association.

- Experts warn that diesel prices will continue to rise.

- This is largely based on supply and demand.

- But prices also depend on the shift in geo-politics.

© kodda/123rf.com
© kodda/123rf.com

As South Africans deal with crippling inflation on the basic cost of goods, consumers could be in for pain.

Diesel prices could soar in the next few months, far above that of petrol.

Recent data by the Central Energy Fund shows that petrol could drop by R1.20 per litre in October.

However, motorists could be paying up to 25 cents and 31 cents more per litre for diesel.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Peter Morgan, the CEO of the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, on how global and local factors contribute to these increases.

When we import finished products of diesel and petrol, the prices are more volatile than the prices of crude itself. If we look at our numbers, when we hit COVID-19, the sales of petrol dropped more than the sales of diesel in South Africa. Since the end of COVID, the petrol sales are not closing that gap.

Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

About 15 years ago, petrol was sold more than diesel. Morgan attributes this to engine manufacturers which started to make more diesel vehicles globally, and touted this as being more efficient than petrol. However, this has changed as diesel is more expensive that petrol currently.

If you have a global situation where there is a much higher demand for diesel than petrol, then you're starting to put more pressure on diesel prices.

Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

The behaviour of OPEC and non-OPEC countries also plays a role.

Another factor influencing the cost of diesel is the global geopolitical context. Morgan pointed to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, which has taken products out of global markets, creating "pockets of pressure".

Traders will tell you there's a risk of supply on diesel, much more than petrol. That pushes the diesel price up in global markets. In the current situation, its highly likely we'll have a petrol price decrease at the end of this month, rather than a diesel price decrease.

Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

Scroll up for the full interview.




