Creative ways to celebrate Heritage Day in the office
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF Training Institute.
Devan Moonsamy has urged employers to promote inclusivity in cultural activity and engagement for employees in the workplace.
Some staff members are introverts and always drive themselves away from Heritage Day office celebrations.
The day is observed on 24 September annually to celebrate and recognise the country's wealth of diversity.
Companies are tipped to encourage staff participation in Heritage Day celebrations with prizes and gift giveaways.
Involve the entire team to participate in Heritage Day celebrations in the office.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute.
Giving incentives of celebrations to best dressed team members and you get more people involved into the theme.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute.
Moonsamy added that swapping cultural practices among staff promotes morale and nation-building.
Attach a learning mindset where some businesses swap cultural roles, get staff to address something outside of their culture to know more about it.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.
