'Corruption in the SAPS is the biggest threat to national security' - McBride

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Socially conscious “woke” parenting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ayanda Tetyana, Family Therapist & Parent Coach
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail Hardcover by Ray Dalio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of Kolisi Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rachel Kolisi - Co-founder at Kolisi Foundation,
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert "When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and... 25 September 2022 3:10 PM
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT. 24 September 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa. 23 September 2022 10:57 AM
View all Politics
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. 24 September 2022 5:14 PM
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant. 24 September 2022 3:48 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
WATCH: A dog dries its mouth using a towel after drinking water A video of a dog that can dry its mouth using a towel after drinking water went viral on Twitter. 21 September 2022 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Corruption in the SAPS is the biggest threat to national security' - McBride

22 September 2022 9:24 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Robert McBride
Corruption
Fraud
Police corruption
South African Police Service
Kgomotso Phahlane

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride talks about corruption in the police force.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Robert McBride, former boss at Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride believes that corruption is widespread within the South Africa Police Service (SAPS).

Johannes Kgomotso Phahlane, former National Police Commissioner, together with five co-accused, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

The arrest was made in Durban, Bloemfontein, and Pretoria.

The co-accused include the former CFO of the secret service account, Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela, head of IT for Crime Intelligence, Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, businessman Inbanathan Kistiah, and Avendra Naidoo, among others.

McBride said that the arrest of Phahlane did not shock him following the series of allegations of corruption and fraud.

The corruption in the SAPS is the biggest threat to national security in South Africa and I still maintain that.

Robert McBride, Former boss - Independent Police Investigative Directorate

None of what happened yesterday was unknown to parliamentarians and the public, we have spoken about it at Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), at the Police portfolio committee, we spoke to the media about it, we gave presentations to State Security, and everybody knows about it.

Robert McBride, Former boss - Independent Police Investigative Directorate

The tenders were awarded to a company called Brainwave Projects CC trading as I-View Integrated Systems.

He added that even good and hard-working police officers are tempted into corruption because they are overlooked for promotions.

It is widespread and demoralising. For the hardworking cops, it also tempts them when they look at the living standards of their seniors, which is disproportionate to their salaries, and then start with corruption or with ineptitude and refusing to work as they are overlooked for promotions.

Robert McBride, Former boss - Independent Police Investigative Directorate

The accused appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday and will return on 07 December 2022.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




22 September 2022 9:24 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Robert McBride
Corruption
Fraud
Police corruption
South African Police Service
Kgomotso Phahlane

More from Local

Joburg Water technicians work to repair a burst pipe at William Nicol Drive and Witkoppen Road on 24 September 2022. Picture: @JHBWater/Twitter

Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water

26 September 2022 8:41 AM

Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market

26 September 2022 7:42 AM

Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial property

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus

25 September 2022 5:32 PM

Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert

25 September 2022 3:10 PM

"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YoungstaCPT. Picture: Supplied

YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation

24 September 2022 7:06 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party

24 September 2022 3:38 PM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet

24 September 2022 9:45 AM

Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

23 September 2022 3:42 PM

Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA

23 September 2022 3:20 PM

As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes

23 September 2022 11:38 AM

In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls

Politics

Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water

Local

'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst

Business

EWN Highlights

Man handed 20-year sentence for murdering tourist in Gugulethu in 2014

26 September 2022 8:56 AM

Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail

26 September 2022 8:53 AM

Losi set to contest for second term as Cosatu president

26 September 2022 8:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA