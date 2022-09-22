'Corruption in the SAPS is the biggest threat to national security' - McBride
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Robert McBride, former boss at Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride believes that corruption is widespread within the South Africa Police Service (SAPS).
Johannes Kgomotso Phahlane, former National Police Commissioner, together with five co-accused, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.
The arrest was made in Durban, Bloemfontein, and Pretoria.
The co-accused include the former CFO of the secret service account, Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela, head of IT for Crime Intelligence, Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, businessman Inbanathan Kistiah, and Avendra Naidoo, among others.
McBride said that the arrest of Phahlane did not shock him following the series of allegations of corruption and fraud.
The corruption in the SAPS is the biggest threat to national security in South Africa and I still maintain that.Robert McBride, Former boss - Independent Police Investigative Directorate
None of what happened yesterday was unknown to parliamentarians and the public, we have spoken about it at Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), at the Police portfolio committee, we spoke to the media about it, we gave presentations to State Security, and everybody knows about it.Robert McBride, Former boss - Independent Police Investigative Directorate
The tenders were awarded to a company called Brainwave Projects CC trading as I-View Integrated Systems.
He added that even good and hard-working police officers are tempted into corruption because they are overlooked for promotions.
It is widespread and demoralising. For the hardworking cops, it also tempts them when they look at the living standards of their seniors, which is disproportionate to their salaries, and then start with corruption or with ineptitude and refusing to work as they are overlooked for promotions.Robert McBride, Former boss - Independent Police Investigative Directorate
The accused appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday and will return on 07 December 2022.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
