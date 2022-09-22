SA’s organised crime is one of the most diverse in the world, says analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Socially conscious “woke” parenting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ayanda Tetyana, Family Therapist & Parent Coach
Today at 12:05
16 people were killed in Nomzamo Park at a tavern Massacre themselves, this after two suspects opened fire on the patrons. Two suspects appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week - we find out what the major issues are and who the contenders are for the leadership
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sithembiso Bhengu - Lecturer & Researcher at University Of Kwazulu-Natal -
Today at 12:15
'Injustice': Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended at party's December conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:27
Jagersfontein disaster: Free State government to build houses for residents affected by dam burst.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Bredell
Today at 12:41
School unions call for the exemption of rolling power cuts in schools.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies
Today at 12:45
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Queen Majikijela, Chairperson of Sasco.
Today at 12:52
Ex DA leader, Mmusi Maimane launches a new political party- Build One SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nobuntu Hlazo- Webster - Deputy President of Build One SA
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Mawande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 18:08
ZAR battered amid global melt down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:12
Europe's markets in a tail spin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Saunders - Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth at Ninety One
Today at 18:14
Economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Goolam Balim, Standard Bank economist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail Hardcover by Ray Dalio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - Board member at Discovery Bank and CSIR
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of Kolisi Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rachel Kolisi - Co-founder at Kolisi Foundation,
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA’s organised crime is one of the most diverse in the world, says analyst

22 September 2022 12:10 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Crime
Crime statistics
Organised crime
Criminal networks
'After Dawn: Hope after state capture'
Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane

A new study has found that South Africa has one of the most criminally-diverse networks in the world.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - senior analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

The Strategic Organised Crime Risk Assessment report looked at 15 illicit criminal networks across the world.

Qhobosheane said from the report's findings, South Africa's criminal networks is one of the most varied internationally. It covers a number of sectors and ranks 19th in organised crime globally.

© bogdanvj/123rf.com
© bogdanvj/123rf.com

South Africa possibly has one of the most diverse sets of illegal illicit markets.

Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

So, if you compare us to other countries in the world we have a significant number of illicit markets, one of the highest in the world in terms of the number of illicit markets.

Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

If one looks at the global screenshot of South Africa, according to our global index you will find in almost all of those illicit markets we are well above the global average in terms of consumption of those markets.

Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

She added that the homicide rate has since 2011 increased by 38%.

Our organised crime is extremely violent.

Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

A large number of crimes happen through corruption and are embedded in the state and public sector, she added.

Qhobosheane described the report as a ‘tipping point’ for the country but there’s enough resilience in the country to eradicate the crisis.

Resilience are measures like a free press, civil society organisations and significant legislative frameworks.

Listen to the full audio for more.




