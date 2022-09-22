SA’s organised crime is one of the most diverse in the world, says analyst
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - senior analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.
The Strategic Organised Crime Risk Assessment report looked at 15 illicit criminal networks across the world.
Qhobosheane said from the report's findings, South Africa's criminal networks is one of the most varied internationally. It covers a number of sectors and ranks 19th in organised crime globally.
South Africa possibly has one of the most diverse sets of illegal illicit markets.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
So, if you compare us to other countries in the world we have a significant number of illicit markets, one of the highest in the world in terms of the number of illicit markets.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
If one looks at the global screenshot of South Africa, according to our global index you will find in almost all of those illicit markets we are well above the global average in terms of consumption of those markets.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
She added that the homicide rate has since 2011 increased by 38%.
Our organised crime is extremely violent.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Senior analyst - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
A large number of crimes happen through corruption and are embedded in the state and public sector, she added.
Qhobosheane described the report as a ‘tipping point’ for the country but there’s enough resilience in the country to eradicate the crisis.
Resilience are measures like a free press, civil society organisations and significant legislative frameworks.
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bogdanvj/bogdanvj1608/bogdanvj160800012/62697194-money-and-handcuffs-concept-for-corruption-fraud-money-laundry.jpg
More from Local
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More