WATCH: Is it appropriate to rub your partner's bum in a public place?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Tweeps have weighed in on the video and say that there is nothing wrong with the man rubbing his woman's buttocks.
Some tweeps have even taken a swipe at the cameraman, saying it was wrong to film the couple.
Is this appropriate to do in a public space? pic.twitter.com/6CThjbyPGL' Mgcina, Tyhopho, Nokwindla❤️ (@bokoromonio) September 21, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
