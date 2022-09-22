Why Rocking the Daisies resale tickets surge online
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager of Steyn Entertainment, Shannon Valstar, about Rocking the Daisies 2022 and the surge of resale tickets online.
The 2022 line-up for the festival includes A-Reece, Nasty C, Kehlani, Uncle Waffles, Mars Baby, Sio and many more.
Valstar says the Rocking the Daisies team has been working tirelessly and used the pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to cultivate their creativity and pull out all the stops this year.
There have been rumours that the festival may be losing audience members from the massive amount of tickets being resold online, particularly on Twitter.
However, Valstar says this is not indicative of the festival's relevance or popularity.
She says that the resale platform they used in the past, Pony Tickets, has permanently closed down.
This has forced people looking to resell their tickets to seek other platforms to sell their tickets.
Rocking the Daisies is working with Quicket to come up with a system similar to Ticket Pony for people looking to resell their tickets next year.
Resale and the secondary market is always inevitable at your event... It's definitely a learning that we've taken on so, we worked really hard with our team at Quciket and they've actually come up with a system like Ticket Pony in the background over the last few months that we will be using going into next year.Shannon Valstar, general manager - Steyn Entertainment
Though tickets from all phases have sold out, H&M in Sandton City and Canal Walk are selling a limited amount of tickets in their stores.
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why Rocking the Daisies resale tickets surge online
More from Lifestyle
The search is on for South Africa’s next generation of creative superstars
Applications to participate in the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 are now open.Read More
WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance
What's gone viral with Khabazela.Read More
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.Read More
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought
Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Get to know Janice Honeyman with a song, a book and a dish
You may have seen one of the shows she directed, but take a moment to learn more about Janice Honeyman through her favourite things.Read More
Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song
A local musician went viral on TikTok after responding to John Legends' open verse challenge on his new song Nervous.Read More
'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka
Abigail Kubeka is one of South Africa's greatest talents who continues to share her voice with the world as an octogenarian.Read More