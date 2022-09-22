'Govt must regulate sale of rhino horns to combat illegal poaching' - Rhino 911
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Nico Jacobs - co-founder and director at Rhino 911, about the conservation of rhinos as the world marks Rhino Day on Thursday.
Rhino 911 is calling on the government to consider implementing a buyer-seller regulation arrangement to conserve rhinos who have been under constant threat for many years.
In the 1950s, we had over 100 000 black rhinos, and now we're sitting at less than 5 000 black rhinos, said Jacobs.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, he added that even private reserves - who have been able to put up something of a fight against illegal poaching through financial effort, "are also bleeding at an alarming rate."
Private reserves are in dire need of financial relief as they lost rhinos as a result of poaching.Nico Jacobs, Co-founder and director - Rhino 911
We need to change the strategy in line with the country's constitution because what has been done isn't working, said Jacobs, who added that government continues to fail in protecting the animals.
We clearly need to admit South African failures from a government perspective, and it is time to change our strategy to be able to look at the option of trading the horn.Nico Jacobs, Co-founder and director - Rhino 911
I cannot see a change without looking at legal buyer-seller possibilities in South Africa and I cannot see us failing these rhino species. I think we are going to be in trouble in the next 10 years.Nico Jacobs, Co-founder and director - Rhino 911
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46784995_wild-black-rhino-with-hooked-lip-in-south-africa.html
