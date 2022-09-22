Maskandi great Vusi Ximba's daughter relives his story through her masters
To know perseverance and to see the fruits of humility is one lesson most people are yet to learn. Not the likes of Vusi Ximba though, who rose from playing his music in taxi ranks and on the streets of several towns before tasting the fruits of success.
Ximba’s tunes are not exactly within the bracket of masakandi, which is the genre of music most popular among IsiZulu speaking people. He wrote and sang in the KwaZulu-Natal language but chose a different route to serenade us, using slang and vulgar words to relay his songs.
His daughter, Nonjabulo Ximba, recently earned her belt of honour, graduating with a Master’s degree of Arts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which she wrote in her father’s language of IsiZulu. Her studies focused on her father's art.
Ximba sought to study and re-tell her late father’s way of storytelling as a way of paying homage to him. She believes her father is one of the arts innovators who is talented in the art of music, even though and the public’s response often says otherwise. She also had the motivation of teaching the importance of thorough research before judgement on subject matters because this particular one was sentimental to her.
Ximba’ success can also be credited to her strong support structure; she relied on her mother to hold the fort in the homestead and of course for emotional support.
“My mother, Thembisile Nhlangulela, took care of all the home chores and kids without complaining [while busy with my dissertation]. In times where I did not get access to certain songs, she would go around and ask neighbours for songs on my behalf. Most of my dad’s songs are no longer available at music stores. Her excitement about the study made me realise that I need to keep on pushing no matter the challenges.”
This will not be the last we hear of Nonjabulo Ximba as she plans to pursue her PhD in the future and to publish her research.
This article first appeared on EWN : Maskandi great Vusi Ximba's daughter relives his story through her masters
