Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
Clement Manyathela spoke to business leader - Sizwe Nxasana, also the founder of Future Nation Schools.
In 1996, Nxasana - a Chartered Accountant (CA) became the founding partner of one of the country's earliest black-owned and one of the biggest audit firms in the country - Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo.
The Durban-raised business leader believes it's important that black people be defined by what they own in the economy in order to create longevity and identity for future generations.
Expanding on the formation of Future Nation Schools - founded in 2017, the 65-year-old says while it's important that large white-owned companies transform, it's also crucial for black people to have their own institutions.
It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us.Sizwe Nxasana, Business leader and founder of Future Nation Schools
Nxasana, together with his wife Dr Judy Dlamini are blessed with three children - two daughters and a son, who is now late.
The school was also established in honour of their son.
Our son passed away 10 years ago. He had already started an initiative with his friends of teaching in schools in Soweto - Africa Rising, and as part of our mourning, we wanted to mourn with purpose.Sizwe Nxasana, Business leader and founder of Future Nation Schools
The vision is about how do we develop young people who understand who they are, who are proud about who they are, but at the same time are able to compete with anyone, some of their peers globally...Sizwe Nxasana, Business leader and founder of Future Nation Schools
Source : 702
