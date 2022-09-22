The Midday Report Express: More energy woes





In a hat trick for The Midday Report, the leading story in once again South Africa's energy woes. With President Ramaphosa rushing back to the country after having been in the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the expectation was that he would meet with his Cabinet and give urgent feedback on Eskom - although that does not seem to have materialised.

Making news is the signing ceremony with the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy and Independent Power Producers. The timing of the ceremony does raise the question of why now? Is this another media PR exercise? More importantly, why did this formality take so long, when the process began last year already, says host Mandy Wiener.

She spoke to energy analyst and editor of Energise Roger Lilley.

This should have been signed off months and months ago and I cannot understand why the delay. I really think that if the minister is serious about getting us out of load shedding, things need to move faster. Roger Lilley, Energy Analyst and Editor of Energize

The President promised us that we were going to get rid of the red tape, but the red tape is obviously still wrapping around peoples' legs because we're not moving forward and not moving fast enough. Roger Lilley, Energy Analyst and Editor of Energize

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

News24 Assistant Editor- Pieter Du Toit says Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer is a cynical attack on media freedom.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) interest rate decision announcement expected today.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits Pongola in KZN today. This after 20 people were killed in an accident last week when a truck crashed into the bakkie.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has a new Mayor- hopes that this new leadership will look at NMB's water crisis.

The Woman King Experience: Unleash Your Power released in South Africa.

Multilingual and multicultural folktale collection encourages diversity, inclusion and literacy in SA children.

