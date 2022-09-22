Eskom is failing us, so who do we hold responsible?
Clement Manyathela spoke to former chief executive at Eskom - Jacob Maroga, Rapport journalist, Antoinette Slabbert with contributions from former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa and the energy and environment manager at Busa - Happy Khambule to discuss who should be held accountable for failing to turn Eskom around.
-
South Africa has had electricity shortages for more than a decade as a result of Eskom's shortcomings.
-
Despite promises of solutions, the situation has seemingly worsened.
As a country we have been suffering with load shedding for around 15 years and despite regular promises of solutions, the situation with Eskom has not been solved.
A clear plan has been laid out to turn around the entity, and different parties have committed to finding solutions, but there has been a failure with implementation.
Maroga and Slabbert agreed that the problems with Eskom are throughout its entire structure and all parts of this need to be addressed in order to fix the electricity crisis.
It is institutions and individuals in the governance structure that need to be held accountable. From executives, shareholders but also players in the industry… If we want to punish people, I think we have to look at the entire structure.Jacob Maroga, former Chief Executive at Eskom
While Slabbert acknowledged that the current Eskom chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter did inherit a number of problems with Eskom, she also noted that he volunteered for this role and made a commitment that he did not fulfil.
She also said there seems to be a lack of consensus between the plan of the President and the promises and goals of Eskom, and as a result, it seems that nothing is happening to improve the situation.
I get the impression that the Eskom management under Mr de Ruyter has given up on fixing the plant.Antoinette Slabbert, Rapport journalist
In addition to this, the panel said the board of Eskom is insufficient not only to fix the problems at the entity but also to adequately identify what the problems are.
In the absence of an agreement of what the problems are, in the next five years we are going to be here because we have deployed the wrong solutions.Jacob Maroga, former Chief Executive at Eskom
In order to see the apparent light at the end of the tunnel that is Eskom, the weaknesses at every level need to be addressed and the right people need to be in positions of power to do this.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
More from Local
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Discrimination against foreign nationals' ability to access healthcare facilities in South Africa remains a concerning issue in the country.Read More
Government signs agreement with three IPPs for power projects
Amidst the seemingly endless power crisis, on Thursday the government signed agreements for three projects using wind power in the Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme.Read More
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.Read More