Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
Eskom is failing us, so who do we hold responsible?

22 September 2022 1:26 PM
by Keely Goodall
Eskom
Loadshedding
Andre de Ruyter

With a long standing electricity crisis across the country that seems to be worsening, who should be held accountable?

Clement Manyathela spoke to former chief executive at Eskom - Jacob Maroga, Rapport journalist, Antoinette Slabbert with contributions from former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa and the energy and environment manager at Busa - Happy Khambule to discuss who should be held accountable for failing to turn Eskom around.

  • South Africa has had electricity shortages for more than a decade as a result of Eskom's shortcomings.

  • Despite promises of solutions, the situation has seemingly worsened.

As a country we have been suffering with load shedding for around 15 years and despite regular promises of solutions, the situation with Eskom has not been solved.

A clear plan has been laid out to turn around the entity, and different parties have committed to finding solutions, but there has been a failure with implementation.

Maroga and Slabbert agreed that the problems with Eskom are throughout its entire structure and all parts of this need to be addressed in order to fix the electricity crisis.

It is institutions and individuals in the governance structure that need to be held accountable. From executives, shareholders but also players in the industry… If we want to punish people, I think we have to look at the entire structure.

Jacob Maroga, former Chief Executive at Eskom

While Slabbert acknowledged that the current Eskom chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter did inherit a number of problems with Eskom, she also noted that he volunteered for this role and made a commitment that he did not fulfil.

She also said there seems to be a lack of consensus between the plan of the President and the promises and goals of Eskom, and as a result, it seems that nothing is happening to improve the situation.

I get the impression that the Eskom management under Mr de Ruyter has given up on fixing the plant.

Antoinette Slabbert, Rapport journalist

In addition to this, the panel said the board of Eskom is insufficient not only to fix the problems at the entity but also to adequately identify what the problems are.

In the absence of an agreement of what the problems are, in the next five years we are going to be here because we have deployed the wrong solutions.

Jacob Maroga, former Chief Executive at Eskom

In order to see the apparent light at the end of the tunnel that is Eskom, the weaknesses at every level need to be addressed and the right people need to be in positions of power to do this.

Listen to the audio above for more.




Eskom
Loadshedding
Andre de Ruyter

