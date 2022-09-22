Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?
Lester Kiewit interviews Kris Dobie of The Ethics Institute.
The recent trickle of high(ish)-profile corruption arrests has improved sentiment – and may prove to be a deterrent
Public service will be less corrupt if unethical people face consequences
Political interference in public service impedes ethical leadership
“One by one, we’ll get things done”, appears to be the mantra of prosecutors when it comes to high-profile cases of corruption and state capture.
Earlier this week, police arrested their former national commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, in relation to a R54 million tender scandal.
Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority arrested former Transnet bigwigs Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.
If corrupt leaders are held accountable, would it make others think twice?
As the arrests come in… we get the sense that not everybody is getting away… This helps us feel a bit better… Big fish being fried, might make other big fish think twice…Kris Dobie, The Ethics Institute
We need to see accountability throughout the public service… We must move to a point where it’s easier to do the right thing rather than the wrong thing.Kris Dobie, The Ethics Institute
Ethical leadership is possible… reducing political interference and creating a more professional public service is necessary.Kris Dobie, The Ethics Institute
Kiewit interviewed Dobie – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?
