Government has dragged its feet on IPPs, says analyst





Mandy Wiener speaks to Roger Lilley, an energy analyst and editor of Energize.

As Eskom's latest round of power cuts leave the country in a chokehold, it seems plans are now in full swing to get the country on the path of renewable energy.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has sealed the deal for three preferred bidders of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under the fifth bid window of the renewable energy procurement programme.

The Department held a signing ceremony for the preferred bidders on Thursday.

This paves the way for independent power to be added onto the national grid in the next 18 months.

But while the latest development is a positive step, questions remain as to why this process took so long.

Bid Window 5 is the fifth edition of the renewable energy and independent power producers programme which the government established, to move South Africa to a cleaner form of electricity generation using solar and wind. We've had a number of rounds of these bids and we are now at number five. Roger Lilley, energy analyst and editor of Energize

Bid Window 5 was announced in October 2021 and there were 25 projects, with a total of 2580 megawatts. The minister has approved three of those, with a total of 845 megawattts.

So the big question is where is the rest? Where is the rest of it when Eskom has been saying over and over we need between 4 000 and 6 000 megawatts of electricity now? Roger Lilley, energy analyst and editor of Energize

During the past year, the preferred bidders had to demonstrate that they could source the financing for these projects.

But Lilley says questions remains as to why these companies and government dragged its feet in the process.

If the Minister [Gwede Mantashe] is serious about getting us out of load shedding, things need to move faster. The President promised us we would get rid of the red tape, yet this red tape is wrapped up around people's legs. We're not moving forward and we're not moving fast enough. Roger Lilley, energy analyst and editor of Energize

Lilley has called for greater transparency and honesty from government on why the renewable energy initiatives have taken so long to come to fruition.

There's a major problem in getting these things done. They need to explain why it takes 11 months. They need to give us reasons. Roger Lilley, energy analyst and editor of Energize

