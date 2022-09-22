Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert "When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and... 25 September 2022 3:10 PM
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT. 24 September 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa. 23 September 2022 10:57 AM
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind' Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Fed... 22 September 2022 10:27 PM
View all Politics
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant. 24 September 2022 3:48 PM
'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka Abigail Kubeka is one of South Africa's greatest talents who continues to share her voice with the world as an octogenarian. 23 September 2022 3:49 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to spend Heritage Day this weekend Heritage Day is celebrated annually on 24 September and aims to recognise and celebrate South Africa's plentiful variety of cultur... 23 September 2022 2:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
WATCH: A dog dries its mouth using a towel after drinking water A video of a dog that can dry its mouth using a towel after drinking water went viral on Twitter. 21 September 2022 12:05 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Bruce Whitfield gets the views of Zwelinzima Vavi, Saftu General Secretary, and Citibank economist Gina Schoeman responds.

- The South African Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by another 75 basis points

- Bruce Whitfield interviews Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of Saftu, which opposes using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has responded quickly to the news of a 0.75% increase in the repo rate.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: SA Trade Unions call on working class to join national shutdown on Wednesday

Saftu notes that it has previously recorded its opposition to using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation.

"It is regressive and sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth."

Interviewing Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, Bruce Whitfield says it's understandable that members are frustrated by the rate hiking cycle when the cost of living is rising so quickly.

In the circumstances we're facing we cannot afford yet another blow of this kind, to effectively worsen our standards of living of most ordinary South Africans.

Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

Remember, every time the government - through the Reserve Bank - prioritises fighting inflation, in our view it does so in direct opposition to any attempt to create jobs, grow the economy, close inequalities and generally improve the economic wellbeing of South Africans.

Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

Whitfield raises the point that the Reserve Bank itself cannot create growth and is independent of government.

"It's got a problem, a steam train of inflation is coming down at it and the only way... is to put up the buffers of higher interest rates."

This is an age-old discussion Vavi retorts.

This Reserve Bank has at least accepted that it cannot have a narrow focus on fighting inflation and ignore the fact that we are the country with the highest levels of inequality in the world... with the worst unemployment rate among industrialised countries, or the country with the worst youth unemployment in the whole world.

Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

According to Vavi it's "crazy" to implement punitive measures every time inflation is even around 4%. (The Sarb's target range is between 3% and 6%)

We're talking about two extremes here [comparing to double-digit inflation experienced before]... being too sensitive, being too ignorant about the cost that small firms are going to pay every time you increase even by the 75 basis points... the fact that even that the big firms rely on borrowing in order to generate more activity in the economy...

Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

If he were made Finance Minister, he would set the inflation target between 8% and 10% Vavi says.

RELATED: "Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"

The consequences of such an action would be very dire, responds Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.

"At the end of the day here we are trying to be an emerging market that competes with Brics - we want to be the 's' on the end of that, but that also means we have to follow what other emerging markets are doing."

"We're actually the emerging market with one of the higher inflation targets, which is exactly why Lesetja Kganyago wants to start slowly dropping that inflation target simply because it's not the economy that's making inflation high, it's government and its inefficiencies..."

Scroll up to listen to the interviews (skip to Vavi at 3:24)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'




