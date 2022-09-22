Why it's important to include folktale in South African children's books
This Heritage and Literacy month, Mandy Wiener sits down with co-founder of Ethnikids - Khumo Tapfumaneyi to chat about the importance of having folktale in African languages.
JOHANNESBURG - The inclusion of African folktale in children's books allows for diversity and representation in children's literacy.
African folktale collection bookstore - Ethnikids, has teamed up with Wimpy to achieve just this.
The online bookstore mainly specialises in children's books which feature different South African languages.
It aims to give children a chance to read in a language that they understand, while simultaneously promoting inclusivity, diversity and representation in African cultures.
We're very excited to be having this project with Wimpy and launching it in the month that's so significant in South Africa and it's all really just about inclusivity, and having diversity in the literature that children have access to.Khumo Tapfumaneyi, co-founder of Ethnikids
South Africa has well-documented reading crisis, with recent stats showing that about 78% of Grade 4 children in our country can read for meaning.
Only 2% of books are published locally are in African languages.
Literacy is vital for children for a number of reasons, including the role literacy plays in language and communication skills, and the stimulation of thinking and social skills.
