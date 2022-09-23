What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?





Uveka Rangappa speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about what happens when you pay more than what's been advertised for a product on the shelf or online.

Though the common rhetoric in South Africa is, 'the price you pay, is the price you see', that's not always the case.

So when do you have the right to demand the lower case and when would this demand be a losing battle?

It all depends on the purchase that one makes.

In the event that the price is an obvious mistake by the retailer, the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) states that companies have the right to cancel the order and refund you.

This usually occurs more frequently on online orders than in-person orders due to price adjustment errors, particularly on items marked down.

For example, if you order a TV online for R50 when the price is obviously incorrect, chances are that that TV will not show up at your door.

However, in the event of an in-store pricing error, these usually aren't obvious.

Instead, the errors typically come in promotions advertised in the aisle not being picked up at tills or when promotions end without the advertisement being taken down.

In this case, you are obligated to pay the advertised price.

As such, it's advised to be vigilant when purchasing your products and not leave everything in the hands of the cashier.

Mistakes happen and legally you are, at least, entitled to the advertised price with some retailers, and I wish it was more, they actually do compensate their customers... if the price doesn't scan at the till the same as it was displayed on the shelf. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

