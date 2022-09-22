Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Sex focus – Sexual fluidity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Casey Blake
Today at 12:05
Minister Joe Phaahla briefs media on impact of load-shedding on health services.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Acting public protector releases investigative reports.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Joburg mayor files urgent application to halt council sitting.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
COJ responds to what they call an attack by the Multi Part coalition as attempts to oust Mpho Phalatse continue
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mr Mabine Seabe, Mayoral Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Transnet court case palm ridge magistrate court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk

22 September 2022 2:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Unemployment
Load shedding
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
international jobs

International recruiters, cottoning on to the country’s electricity shortage, are starting to overlook South Africans.

Lester Kiewit interviews recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.

Load shedding is smashing the economy and taking jobs, and not only because industries and businesses cannot operate.

We have seen a blossoming of opportunities in South Africa post-Covid… to work for an international business that is happy for you to sit in Cape Town or Joburg…

Natalie Singer, recruitment specialist

Anecdotes abound of nervous international recruiters, expressly asking about load shedding and how it will affect South African job candidates.

Will my boss in New York understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com
Will my boss in New York understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

Companies will ask… what kind of backup plans you have… If you don’t have the infrastructure in place, you’ll be passed over for a candidate that does… Load shedding is unlikely to go away in the foreseeable future…

Natalie Singer, recruitment specialist

South Africa is, bearing in mind the shortage of electricity, extremely competitive when it comes to working remotely for international companies.

The cost of services is lower [in South Africa] … We’ve got a young, digitally savvy population… If we want to… put a dent in unemployment, the electricity situation must be stabilised…

Natalie Singer, recruitment specialist

Kiewit interviewed Singer - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk




© welcomia/123rf.com

Criminals want your phone to access banking information

30 September 2022 6:55 AM

Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.

Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 9:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

29 September 2022 8:54 PM

The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

29 September 2022 8:24 PM

'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.

Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge

29 September 2022 6:45 PM

Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.

Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 3:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Read More arrow_forward

© adiruch/123rf.com

Financial wellness: How do you choose the best pension plan for your lifestyle?

29 September 2022 6:35 AM

Choosing a pension plan can be one of the most important decisions you make for your future, so how do you make the right choice?

Read More arrow_forward

solar panels. Picture: Pixabay.com

Can solar energy be a solution to load shedding for households?

29 September 2022 6:25 AM

Many South Africans have grown tired of Eskom and load shedding and many are looking to invest in alternative energy sources.

Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards

28 September 2022 10:09 PM

Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Anje Zanninello, 702 August nomination for Teacher of the Year. Picture: Supplied

Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee

30 September 2022 10:49 AM

Gentle, kind, always in a good mood and happy to teach, is how this teacher has been described by her students.

Read More arrow_forward

© mrode/123rf.com

How prolonged grief manifests in children & adults

30 September 2022 6:57 AM

The pain of losing a loved one can be intense. For most people it subsides overtime but what if your grief does not seem to fade?

Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Trevor Noah. Picture: @trevornoah/Instgram.

'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'

30 September 2022 6:22 AM

Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 9:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

29 September 2022 8:54 PM

The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Leon Ardho (pexels.com).

Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people

29 September 2022 3:44 PM

Resistance training likely increases lifespan, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine

Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 3:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards

28 September 2022 10:09 PM

Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.

Read More arrow_forward

© katiemartynova/123rf.com

Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?

28 September 2022 7:09 PM

With a rise in technological developments, machines are able to replace human beings - which could spell the end of certain industries.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

28 September 2022 6:29 PM

It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.

Read More arrow_forward

