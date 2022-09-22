Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk
Lester Kiewit interviews recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.
Load shedding is smashing the economy and taking jobs, and not only because industries and businesses cannot operate.
We have seen a blossoming of opportunities in South Africa post-Covid… to work for an international business that is happy for you to sit in Cape Town or Joburg…Natalie Singer, recruitment specialist
Anecdotes abound of nervous international recruiters, expressly asking about load shedding and how it will affect South African job candidates.
Companies will ask… what kind of backup plans you have… If you don’t have the infrastructure in place, you’ll be passed over for a candidate that does… Load shedding is unlikely to go away in the foreseeable future…Natalie Singer, recruitment specialist
South Africa is, bearing in mind the shortage of electricity, extremely competitive when it comes to working remotely for international companies.
The cost of services is lower [in South Africa] … We’ve got a young, digitally savvy population… If we want to… put a dent in unemployment, the electricity situation must be stabilised…Natalie Singer, recruitment specialist
