How you can go about tracing your genealogy in South Africa
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Jayde Rossiter - a genealogist with Still Life Genealogy, about how one can trace their family tree.
Rossiter described a family tree as a chart that documents and illustrates all the people in a family over many generations, and their relationship to one another.
Vital records needed to trace your family history are date of birth, place of birth, dates and places of death, marriage and copy of last will and testament - where applicable.
Alternatively, websites can also help in the quest for your heritage such as family search.org, myheritage.com and ancestry24.com.
If you don’t trust the internet, you can visit an archive which is available in every province in the country.
One of the most useful places would be the archives, so every province has their archives.Jayde Rossiter, Genealogist - Still Life Genealogy
I think it's an important thing to know your history, to know where you come from. South Africa is so diverse, our history is so phenomenal and so interesting.Jayde Rossiter, Genealogist - Still Life Genealogy
Listen to the full audio above.
