Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 75 basis points to 6.25%.
The increase has been widely predicted by economists as South Africa is among many nations where inflation has been increasing.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the new rate on Thursday.
He said inflation was still a major concern.
The annual inflation rate eased from 7.8% in August to 7.6% in July.
The governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was not yet under control despite a slight decrease to 7.6% in August.
“Other expectations of future inflation have increased to 6.5% for 2022."
He said there were mixed opinions within the Monetary Policy Committee.
“Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase, two members preferred a 100 basis points increase."
The governor said food prices were still a concern.
“Despite reduced global food in price inflation, local food price inflation is revised up and is now expected to be 8.1% in 2022."
The US fed set the tone for today's figure - also increasing its rate by 75 basis points.
The MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 6.25% per year, with effect from the 23rd of September 2022. Three members' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 22, 2022
of the Committee preferred the announced increase. Two members preferred a 100
basis points increase.
@KganyagoLesetja : After revisions, the risks to the medium-term domestic growth outlook are assessed to be balanced. #SARBMPCSEP22 pic.twitter.com/EWnmCvs8n3' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 22, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
More from Local
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
More from Business
'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst
Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will suffer under the rise of independent power producers (IPPs).Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More