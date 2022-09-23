WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A viral TikTok video by @khushnobestie, shows a woman bringing her husband's lunch in a Rama margarine container, and his juice in a glass All Gold tomato sauce bottle.
Viewers were quick to react to the hilarious social media clip, with one commenter saying that the husband is going to eat his lunch in the toilet.
Watch the TikTok video below
@khushnobestie #couplegoals❤️ #videoviral #tiktok #fyp #commedy ♬ original sound - user3232746049579
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@khushnobestie/video/7144286441843985670
