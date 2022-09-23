Comic Con Africa returns to Johannesburg this weekend!
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Comic Con Africa marketing manager, Clair Wright, about the return of the ultimate culture and gaming festival.
The Johannesburg Expo Centre will be hosting the geekfest of the year and it will be open to everyone to attend.
Comic Con will have three different halls filled with a number of activities and will sell an array of collectibles, toys and comic books.
For parents who don't want their kids to be at the main pop culture hall, the event will have a Kids Con hall for kids aged three to 13.
The event is known for being all-inclusive, welcoming and safe for all.
The thing about [Comic Con] having these niche fandoms is everyone becomes very welcoming because you're going into a different space. Perhaps you're there to learn and make new friends, and everyone just loves sharing their passions! It's a very open and accepting and welcoming place.Clair Wright, marketing manager - Comic Con Africa
You can get your tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
