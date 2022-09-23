Government signs agreement with three IPPs for power projects





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the head of Independent Power Producers (IPP) office - Bernard Magoro, about the government's decision to sign agreements for three projects and 420MW of wind power in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme.

This is after the Mineral Resources and Energy Department launched its IPP programme in April 2021, proposing multiple bidders from potential suppliers to help the country with its energy crisis.

The three independent power producers are expected to add additional supply to the grid within the next 18 months.

Magoro says that South Africans should not worry about the cost of using renewable IPPs or its capacity for sustainability.

Energy cost [for renewable energy] is the cheapest at this point in time but what the renewables are not able to deliver is the capacity which means you get the energy when it's produced. So, when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing... but, that is part of the planning process. So, whoever does the planning for energy, they take all of that into account. Head of Independent Power Producers Office Bernard Magoro

Scroll up for the full interview.