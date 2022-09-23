Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt

23 September 2022 10:57 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa Denosa
Load shedding
Healthcare
Government
Hospitals

Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo about the impact of load shedding on hospitals.

  • Denosa says hospital generators are poorly maintained.
  • Diesel costs for hospital generators are costing state facilities millions.
  • Healthcare workers believe load shedding is placing patients at risk.
Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com
Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

Denosa is concerned that load shedding and poorly maintained generators in government hospitals are putting patients' lives at risk and is calling for hospitals to be exempt from load shedding.

Surely hospitals have backup generators to ensure patients are not adversely affected by power outages, suggests Bongani Bingwa.

That should be the norm but unfortunately, we are finding ourselves in a situation where we have to plead with various departments in provinces to ensure that the generators are well maintained and that there is enough diesel.

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson- Denosa

Delihlazo says after so many years of load shedding, these plans should be firmly in place, but seemingly they are not.

He says one cannot rule out the possibility that load shedding may lead to patient deaths.

It is a strain on healthcare workers when they have to lose patients unnecessarily because they cannot care for them, for instance when it becomes dark in emergency areas.

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson- Denosa

Load shedding also means patients are being kept in facilities for longer as certain procedures such as scans need to wait for power to return.

He confirms that in many cases generators are not properly maintained and the requisite checks and tests are not being done.

The issue of diesel has become a serious bone of contention as it eats into the budget of a facility. It runs into millions.

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson- Denosa

I think there are provinces like the Western Cape that are really doing well in terms of testing and maintaining their generators. Other provinces can learn lessons from the Western Cape.

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson- Denosa

He says hospitals should not have to plead with government to exempt healthcare facilities.

Essentially we are saying, please untangle healthcare facilities.

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson- Denosa

He says this is a challenge as many municipalities have healthcare facilities on the same power lines as residential areas.




