WATCH: Hilarious clip shows man freaking out as squirrel interrupts Zoom call
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
The hysterical TikTok clip starts off with a remote worker in the midst of a virtual conference call. All is calm until he spots something out of the corner of his eye.
Visibly unsettled, the man jumps up suddenly and grabs a baseball bat from behind his desk.
But it's all too much for him when the squirrel finally reveals itself. He quickly loses his composure, jumps on his desk and lets off a series of high-pitched screams as he tries to shoo the small animal away.
Watch the hilarious video below
@whoalaureik Just your average conference call #scaredme #squirrelsoftiktok #squirrelattack #squirrel #conferencecall #edwardmarcchocolatier #foryoupage #fyp #afv ♬ original sound - Lauren
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@whoalaureik/video/7144141180765244715
