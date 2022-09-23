Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
- Four years ago, Woolworths announced its plan to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics
- It committed to ensuring its packaging was either reusable or recyclable by 2022
- In November 2010, Woolworths was the first retailer to introduce recycled content into its packaging.
In line with their 2018 commitment to move away from single-use plastic and reduce plastic usage by 2022, Woolies has come up with a way for customers to help the environment and stay ahead of beauty trends.
The retailer has just announced the launch of two new WBeauty lipstick ranges, which will allow customers to reduce their carbon footprint while perfecting their pouts - lipsticks packaged in paper and bamboo tubes.
"Since announcing its vision for ZERO packaging waste to landfill, Woolworths has been leading the way with innovative packaging that is either reusable and/or recyclable," says the retailer.
The bamboo and paper tubes are recyclable and Forest Steward Council® (FSC®) Mix certified , which means they are sourced responsibly and do not contribute to deforestation.
There is no better time to make key lifestyle choices to mitigate against the impact that each one of us has on our planet.Woolworths
The announcement comes just days after Woolworths revealed further efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
The retailer's hugely popular rotisserie chicken is now being served in a recyclable polypropylene bag.
"[It] means that on an annual basis over 11.5 million bags are now not doomed to go to landfill and can rather be recycled," said the retailer in a statement.
In November 2010, Woolworths was the first retailer to introduce recycled content into its packaging.
RELATED: Same chicken, new (recyclable) bag - Woolies makes good on 2018 'green' promise
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
More from Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Discrimination against foreign nationals' ability to access healthcare facilities in South Africa remains a concerning issue in the country.Read More
Government signs agreement with three IPPs for power projects
Amidst the seemingly endless power crisis, on Thursday the government signed agreements for three projects using wind power in the Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme.Read More