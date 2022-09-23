Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Bongani Bingwa speaks to public health practitioner, Shakira Choonara, about how denying foreign nationals' access to healthcare facilities in South Africa is discriminatory and a human rights violation.
Arguments stem from foreign nationals exerting too much pressure on an already strained healthcare system in South Africa.
However, Choonara says that there is no merit to this argument, with studies indicating that foreign nationals do not put strain on the system.
Rather, the healthcare system itself is to blame - making arguments not only unfair, but discriminatory and a violation of the human right to have access to health.
Can we say that we can't afford [foreign nationals accessing healthcare facilities]? Are we, then, saying we're not affording human rights and are putting a cost on human rights? That's exactly what the access to health is.Shakira Choonara, public health practitioner
It's not necessarily that the South African healthcare system isn't well resourced, it's, rather, how we are managing our resources. Yes, there may be instances of medical tourists, per say, but overall the percentage of migrant or migrant patients in the country is quite low and you can't attribute an overburdened healthcare system to these patients.Shakira Choonara, public health practitioner
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Local
Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores.Read More
WATCH: Couple slammed for interfering with nature for their gender reveal party
A video went viral when a couple in Brazil contaminated a waterfall to reveal the gender of their baby.Read More
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve
The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.Read More
Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair
The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about Professor Richard Calland's independence as a panelist.Read More
Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst
The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.Read More
Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT
John Perlman spoke to the founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation, Tumelo Mokabane, about his upcoming attempt to run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.Read More
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers
Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed.Read More