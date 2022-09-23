A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
JOHANNESBURG - Hops are a key ingredient in brewing beer. One might argue it is the lifeblood of beer manufacturing. Very much like wine grapes, these green leavy cones are geography specific. In South Africa, farmers typically grow and harvest hops in George once a year as the climate conditions are optimal for the crop.
But in the heart of Johannesburg, a vibrant civil engineer and entrepreneur is showing off his science skills to visitors with his successful hydroponic hop farm on the rooftop of Constitution Hill.
Hydroponics are a system of farming without soil. Using a specific nutrient-rich water, Khaya Maloney (32) has been able to grow this soil-needing plant in the middle of the city atop a historical building. Constitution Hill, now a museum, was originally build as a fort and is known as a former prison where both Nelson and Winnie Mandela were incarcerated during apartheid.
“There’s only 402 hectares of hop yards and all hop growers supply to one major conglomerate. That didn’t sit right with me” Says Khaya.
Most craft brewers in South Africa import their hops. Khaya came up with a four-season hop yard concept and is now able supply the need for locally grown fresh hops in an eco-friendly and sustainable way at a reasonable price. There are many positive implications for food security by growing hops hydroponically. There has been an increase of the price of barley and wheat in June as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Those two countries export nearly a third of the world’s barley and wheat.
Khaya can set his own price for his harvests as he cuts out the middle man and does not rely on imports. In addition to Craft Brewers, Maloney also supplies local chefs in Joburg, as well as cosmetic companies.
Maloney says that he was able to approach state-owned entities for collaboration to scale the business on a farmyard in George within the region of 10 to 40 hectares. He says there are greater opportunities to scale the business further by exporting hops via hydroponic farming.
This article first appeared on EWN : A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Source : Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News
More from Lifestyle
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.Read More
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought
Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Get to know Janice Honeyman with a song, a book and a dish
You may have seen one of the shows she directed, but take a moment to learn more about Janice Honeyman through her favourite things.Read More
Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song
A local musician went viral on TikTok after responding to John Legends' open verse challenge on his new song Nervous.Read More
'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka
Abigail Kubeka is one of South Africa's greatest talents who continues to share her voice with the world as an octogenarian.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to spend Heritage Day this weekend
Heritage Day is celebrated annually on 24 September and aims to recognise and celebrate South Africa's plentiful variety of cultures.Read More
How Mthandazo Gatya's life has changed since viral John Legend TikTok duet
"I didn't think this duet would change everything so fast, takes a minute for one's life to change," tweeted Mthandazo Gatya.Read More
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.Read More
Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk
International recruiters, cottoning on to the country’s electricity shortage, are starting to overlook South Africans.Read More