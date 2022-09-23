DStv delicious festival returns with Burna Boy, Angie Stone, Baby Face
Bongani Bingwa speaks to DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival founder and director, Lloyd Cornwall, about what to expect at 2022's festival after a two-year hiatus.
The festival is one of the most anticipated events of the year with a lineup that includes headlining performances from Burna Boy, Angie Stone, Nisi and Babyface.
As the only festival in the world where food is just as important, the festival will boast 70 to 80 different food traders that were handpicked from across the country.
The festival resumes since the COVID-19 pandemic regulations shut the world down in 2020.
Its return is not only great news for South Africans craving its combination of food, family, music, and fun, but also signals the return of the events and entertainment industry.
Everyone in the events industry and the entertainment industry felt the pinch [of the pandemic]. Our industry got hit harder than anybody else. We were literally shut down and told to go home for three years and that hurts people financially. So, the things I'm most proud of is that we're able to employ 3,500 people on site, now.Lloyd Cornwall, founder and director - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
We're switching on summer. It's heritage weekend, it's spring. It's almost an official kickstart that this thing is over and we're through it.Lloyd Cornwall, founder and director - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
Scroll up for the full interview.
