Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Russians fleeing forced military service have bought every single one-way flight out of Moscow.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation of the population for the war in Ukraine, sparking unprecedented protests in 38 cities across Russia, including Moscow and St Petersburg.
About 80,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
RELATED: Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia
Queues at the border… because of the conscription of 300,000 men into the Russian army… Flights from Moscow… are at record high prices…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
A lot of people are trying to drive and even cycle out…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182028628_soldier-with-assault-rifle-and-flag-of-ukraine-ukrainian-soldier-with-assault-rifle-ak-.html?vti=nnbobu7qk5kj620y45-1-1
More from World
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world?
The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have globally?Read More
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories
Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's tallest buildings.Read More
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'
As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.Read More
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More