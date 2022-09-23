Relationship focus: how do couples navigate voluntarily living apart?





Clement Manyathela spoke to intimacy and relationship coach Tracy Jacobs Ziman about the rising trend of couples who choose to live apart and how they make it work.

Some partners choose to live in separate spaces either to maintain independence or for practical reasons .

This can be good for relationship provided you negotiate boundaries and find a way to make time for each other.

Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

Deciding to live with your partner seems like a natural progression in romantic relationships but more and more couples are choosing to stay together but live apart.

According to Ziman, couples choose to live separately for two main reasons: one because it makes more sense for work and travel reasons and the other because the partners just enjoy living independently.

She said that if two people want to live apart because they seek independence, it is best to negotiate this at the beginning of their relationship so that no one feels hurt by changing the terms of the relationship.

One 702 listener, Jennifer, called in and said moving into a different room to her husband essentially saved her marriage and all aspects of the relationship improved with this.

After 14 years of marriage, they decided to sleep in separate bedrooms, and she said their relationship, friendship and sex life all drastically improved and more than 20 years later they are still happy living apart together.

Ziman said that she has a number of clients who choose to sleep in separate rooms but does insist that if this is the case, they must make time for intimacy and spend time together regularly so they do not start to feel distanced from each other.

A concerted effort has to be taken from both sides to commit to this relationship and make it work. Tracy Jacobs Ziman, intimacy and relationship coach

Whether a couple is living under one roof or two the most important thing is to establish trust with your partner and find what works best for you as an individual and for your relationships.

While this can work very well for a couple, Ziman does note that you might miss some of the nuances of daily life together which can make a partnership so special.

