



Wasanga Mehana interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Load shedding is a threat to South Africa’s food security, warns Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede.

The power cuts are escalating just as the country enters its summer crop planting season.

… some of your crops won’t get fertiliser, they won’t get water and biochemicals… you’re going to lose your crops and all the money you spent on planting… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

RELATED: South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers

Unless farmers can put mitigation measures in place, we can expect spiralling food prices and shortages in the coming year.

Many of our farmers have adapted… but many farmers don’t have the money to be self-sufficient when it comes to electricity… It’s a crisis for the economy… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Farmers are the lifeblood of the nation, and they must be protected and taken care of, says Van der Rheede.

Whether you’re a black farmer or a white farmer, criminals are coming for you… Farmers feed the nation! If you don’t have farmers, then as a nation, you go hungry… It’s not politics that put bread on the table, it’s the economy that puts bread on the table… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Mehana interviewed Van der Rheede – scroll up to listen.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA