Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
Wasanga Mehana interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.
Load shedding is a threat to South Africa’s food security, warns Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede.
The power cuts are escalating just as the country enters its summer crop planting season.
… some of your crops won’t get fertiliser, they won’t get water and biochemicals… you’re going to lose your crops and all the money you spent on planting…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
RELATED: South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers
Unless farmers can put mitigation measures in place, we can expect spiralling food prices and shortages in the coming year.
Many of our farmers have adapted… but many farmers don’t have the money to be self-sufficient when it comes to electricity… It’s a crisis for the economy…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Farmers are the lifeblood of the nation, and they must be protected and taken care of, says Van der Rheede.
Whether you’re a black farmer or a white farmer, criminals are coming for you… Farmers feed the nation! If you don’t have farmers, then as a nation, you go hungry… It’s not politics that put bread on the table, it’s the economy that puts bread on the table…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Mehana interviewed Van der Rheede – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102210594_feeding-the-poor-helping-each-other-in-society.html
More from Business
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.Read More
Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk
International recruiters, cottoning on to the country’s electricity shortage, are starting to overlook South Africans.Read More
More from Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Discrimination against foreign nationals' ability to access healthcare facilities in South Africa remains a concerning issue in the country.Read More
Government signs agreement with three IPPs for power projects
Amidst the seemingly endless power crisis, on Thursday the government signed agreements for three projects using wind power in the Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme.Read More