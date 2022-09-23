'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka
Uveka Rangappa spoke to thespian, singer and songwriter Abigail Kubeka about her incredible life becoming one of South Africa’s living legends.
-
Kubeka knew as a teenager that she wanted to sing and is still performing in her 80s.
-
Her parents kicked her out of the house when she said she wanted to be an artist.
-
She lived and sang with Miriam Makeba at 16.
Kubeka said she always knew she wanted to be a singer but the journey to make this her reality was not an easy one.
When I told my parents that I wanted to be a singer they nearly killed me, in fact they chased me away from home.Abigail Kubeka, thespian, singer and songwriter
She credits a lot of her success to the support she gained from Miriam Makeba.
Kubeka said she moved into Makeba's mom's house and live with them when she was a teenager.
During the times of apartheid she, and others she performed with, used music as a means of protest, getting their voices heard and uniting people for a common cause.
We spoke politics, we sang politics, we fought through our music and brought people together with our music.Abigail Kubeka, thespian, singer and songwriter
While she has achieved more than most could in multiple lifetimes, she expressed no interest in ever stopping her career while she is still alive, with her next performance coming up on Sunday.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance
What's gone viral with Khabazela.Read More
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.Read More
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought
Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Get to know Janice Honeyman with a song, a book and a dish
You may have seen one of the shows she directed, but take a moment to learn more about Janice Honeyman through her favourite things.Read More
Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song
A local musician went viral on TikTok after responding to John Legends' open verse challenge on his new song Nervous.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to spend Heritage Day this weekend
Heritage Day is celebrated annually on 24 September and aims to recognise and celebrate South Africa's plentiful variety of cultures.Read More
How Mthandazo Gatya's life has changed since viral John Legend TikTok duet
"I didn't think this duet would change everything so fast, takes a minute for one's life to change," tweeted Mthandazo Gatya.Read More