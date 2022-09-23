'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka





Uveka Rangappa spoke to thespian, singer and songwriter Abigail Kubeka about her incredible life becoming one of South Africa’s living legends.

Kubeka knew as a teenager that she wanted to sing and is still performing in her 80s .

Her parents kicked her out of the house when she said she wanted to be an artist .

She lived and sang with Miriam Makeba at 16.

Abigail Kubeka speaking at the living legends briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Kubeka said she always knew she wanted to be a singer but the journey to make this her reality was not an easy one.

When I told my parents that I wanted to be a singer they nearly killed me, in fact they chased me away from home. Abigail Kubeka, thespian, singer and songwriter

She credits a lot of her success to the support she gained from Miriam Makeba.

Kubeka said she moved into Makeba's mom's house and live with them when she was a teenager.

During the times of apartheid she, and others she performed with, used music as a means of protest, getting their voices heard and uniting people for a common cause.

We spoke politics, we sang politics, we fought through our music and brought people together with our music. Abigail Kubeka, thespian, singer and songwriter

While she has achieved more than most could in multiple lifetimes, she expressed no interest in ever stopping her career while she is still alive, with her next performance coming up on Sunday.

