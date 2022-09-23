Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being given a break after last week’s stage six power cuts.
Eskom said it will reduce load shedding to stage 4 on Saturday morning.
The power utility added that it will further ease load shedding to stage 3 on Sunday morning.
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "The load shedding over the weekend will be used to replenish the pumped storage dam levels which have been utilised extensively over the past week. Eskom is currently experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel."
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 23, 2022
Loadshedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 5 until Saturday morning, thereafter,
Stages 4 and 3 will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/OARWUNMgw2
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
