Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song
John Perlman spoke to singer and songwriter Mtandazo Gatya about his viral response to this song on TikTok.
Gatya is a longtime fan of Legend and instantly knew he could create something great on this song.
The TikTok has been viewed over 1.6 million times.
Gatya said he had followed Legend on all social media platforms and as soon as he heard the song, he knew it had the potential to become special.
30 minutes after I posted my TikTok was already exploding.Mtandazo Gatya, singer and songwriter
His verse on this song caught the attention of over 1.6 million viewers, including John Legend who showed his approval with a string of fire emojis.
Their two voices meld on the track like it was made for them to share.
Gatya said it was incredible to be acknowledged by someone he idolised for such a long time.
I have always been a fan… from being a fan to being recognised by him, it is crazy.Mtandazo Gatya, singer and songwriter
Gatya had already gained recognition in local spaces as a SAMA27 nominee and a 2x platinum-selling singer and songwriter and more can be expected from him.
Listen to the audio above for more. The interview starts at 2:20.
@mthandazogatya #duet with @John Legend #nervous #johnlegend #openversechallenge #fytシ ♬ Nervous - John Legend
