Get to know Janice Honeyman with a song, a book and a dish





John Perlman spoke to the former artistic director for the Joburg Theatre Janice Honeyman to get to know her better through a song, a book and a dish.

Honeyman was the artistic director of the Joburg Theatre and directed a number of shows .

Some of her favourite things will usually feature in the shows she puts on.

Janice Honeyman at an interview in 2015. Picture: CapeTalk

Honeyman said that for her, cooking is much like therapy and she finds that chopping up vegetables very finely can help her focus and calm down.

Her favourite food is a lamb chop but regardless, she will never eat it, or anything else, on the opening night of any of her shows.

I am too nervous to eat on an opening night. Janice Honeyman, former artistic director for the Joburg theater

When it comes to music and books, Honeyman is deeply connected to nostalgia and memories of her youth, and this can sometimes come through in the shows she works on.

As someone who has done 29 adaptations of books to the stage, it can be difficult to choose a favourite but Honeyman said the book closest to her heart is one from her childhood _Anne of Greengables _by L. M. Montgomery.

My mother gave it to me on Christmas day and I read it 11 times. Janice Honeyman, former artistic director for the Joburg theater

Her favourite song isCandyman by Sammy Davis junior - which is the interval number for the upcoming pantomime.

I always like a bit of nostalgia and I always like one or two of my favourites to be in [the pantomime]. Janice Honeyman, former artistic director for the Joburg theater

