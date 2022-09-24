[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
JOHANNESBURG - Talk about dreams coming true!
On Saturday, South Africans woke up to social media posts about a live performance between John Legend and Mthandazo Gatya.
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's Nervous, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.
Fire emojis were John Legend's response to the TikTok duet - performed in isiZulu by Gatya, and all fans wanted to know was when the collaboration was happening.
READ: How Mthandazo Gatya's life has changed since that viral John Legend TikTok duet
After Anele Mdoda's Friday tweet, saying "John Legend is in SA" we all hoped that something was in the works.
And apparently it was.
Well, ladies and gentleman, here is a snippet of the performance and their meeting moment.
It happened guys !!! You did this for him !!!! Well done Southaaaa pic.twitter.com/Pra9MIRDva' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 24, 2022
A moment I’ll never forget, Thank you all for the faith in, the #MthandazoGatya name goes down to the books, a big thanks to Mr John Legend for the invite, it means the world to me🙏🏿🙏🏿 #johnlegend #mthandazogatya https://t.co/9uKZFPgSNh pic.twitter.com/iaFaM19awr' #JourneyToInfityEPOutNow (@MthandazoGatya) September 24, 2022
Gatya has thanked Legend for recognising him.
"Thank you John Legend for recognising me. This is a testimony that no matter where you're from, never stop believing in the power of your dreams," said Gatya.
From Tik Tok to the world, thank you Mr @johnlegend for recognizing me, this is a testimony that no matter where you from, never stop believing in the power of your dreams 🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️❤️ #MthandazoGatya #JohnLegend #Nervous pic.twitter.com/qiUkbFRhfJ' #JourneyToInfityEPOutNow (@MthandazoGatya) September 24, 2022
.. A night never to be forgotten! @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/mZa5Kq82VT' FlashedBySanele 🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@FlashedBySanele) September 24, 2022
God Bless you Sir @johnlegend …..@MthandazoGatya 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 24, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : [WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
