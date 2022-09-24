YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation





- YoungstaCPT's real name is Riyadh Roberts

- He was raised in Wittebome, Wynberg

- He is regarded as one of the best Hip-Hop artists in South Africa

- YoungstaCPT also owns a successful clothing and apparel brand called Y?Gen

"...I brought the Cape up when they made the Cape Flat...", is a line from YoungstaCPT's hit single, 'Salutas', and the lyrics basically sum up what this revolutionary Cape Town rap artist is all about.

His music depicts Cape Town and the Cape Flats slightly differently to what we've all become accustomed to - an image of gangsters and drug addicts.

His music speaks to a new generation of young people of colour, about rising up from adversity to achieve success.

What else makes me unique? Oh, I'm a Muslim. I don't hear people rapping about that, I've heard many songs of Tupac saying 'Hail Mary' and 'God bless the dead', but I've never heard someone say 'Allah bless the dead'. YoungstaCPT, Cape Town rap artist

Riyadh Roberts, known professionally as YoungstaCPT, is a South African rapper and songwriter, known for incorporating details about his Cape Malay culture and his Cape Town roots in his music.

With 30 mixtapes and numerous EPs and accolades under his belt, YoungstaCPT is regarded as one of the most important South African emcees of this generation.

He released his debut solo album 3T in April 2018, which won Album of The Year at the 2019 South African Hip Hop Awards.

That’s correct. The 1st single off 3T was ‘YVR’ & the 2nd was ‘VOC’ both loosely referencing Dutch colonialism. https://t.co/HhAYr6GWuB — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) September 23, 2022

I'm just trying to shed light on a situation, that could've been different if we had the power to change it. YoungstaCPT, Cape Town rap artist

Look at a group like 'Die Antwoord', which has profited off selling the coloured image, and not one coloured person opened their mouth and said, "Hulle het onse se goetes gesteel'. YoungstaCPT, Cape Town rap artist

Prior to the release of 3T, YoungstaCPT had released 30 mixtapes, six extended plays and two collaborative albums since his debut in 2010.

In 2021, he landed his debut acting role on the second season of the Netflix series Blood & Water.

Not only is he an accomplished rapper, he also has a successful clothing and apparel business called Y?Gen.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation