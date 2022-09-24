'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
CAPE TOWN - Mmusi Maimane launched his new political party Build One SA (Bosa) on Saturday.
The founder of the One South Africa Movement and former DA leader promised an excited crowd change at the event in Soweto.
He ran though the failures of the current government, citing record levels of unemployment, the energy crisis and crises in sectors like education and healthcare.
Maimane cited service delivery failure in Naledi, calling this a symbol of failed hope for the people of South Africa.
Naledi is a reminder that townships have become dormitories of unemployment... It's that reminder that 70% of our young people are unemployed.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
"I'm here to tell you there is a hope in this country", Maimane proclaimed.
He went on to say that change has to start in education.
We, as Build One South Africa, will deliver that change for the people of this country.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
We can no longer afford an extractive economy that is dominated by only a few... We want to build an entrepreneurial education in this nation.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
The dream that I hold for this country is a dream that not only [rests] upon education improving, but creating an economy that will put a job in every home... We want an economy that works for everybody. We're tired of the monopolies of a few - the big banks, the big businesses...Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
We are #ReadyToBuild pic.twitter.com/8Hsd7hIB9R' Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 24, 2022
Build One SA believes it can build a Parliament that is filled with the best leaders in the country, Maimane said.
"That's why, henceforth, I am not just standing for president, but I want the best Cabinet in 2024... that can say 'we work for the people, not against the people!'"
To the Stage! @MmusiMaimane Leader of Build one South Africa! #Readytobuild pic.twitter.com/yu9aHSXqoh' BuildOneSouthAfrica (@BuildOneSA) September 24, 2022
@BuildOneSA leader @MmusiMaimane at his best. #Readytobuilt. pic.twitter.com/EHLB4caf8e' BuildOneSouthAfrica (@BuildOneSA) September 24, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Source : https://twitter.com/BuildOneSA/status/1573619415140163585/photo/1
