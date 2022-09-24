Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing





- The findings showed that cells exposed to blue light operate at a suboptimal level which may lead to premature death and accelerate ageing

- Numerous studies have shown that prolonged exposure to blue light may cause eye damage, affect sleep quality and may be linked to obesity and psychological problems

- Research shows that South Africa ranks fourth in the world for the most time spent on the internet at 10 hours and 6 minutes per day

For the longest time, experts have been warning us about the prolonged exposure to blue light that may cause eye damage, affect sleep quality and may be linked to obesity and psychological problems.

A new study has found that excessive blue light exposure from smartphones, TVs and computer screens may impact basic cellular function and accelerate ageing.

We're actually not getting enough restorative sleep at night because we're looking at the blue screens. In turn, it's causing excessive eye damage. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant

We're looking at screens so much, whether it's a laptop, TV an iPad, we're constantly on a device...We are bombarded like never before with an extreme amout of information. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant

Research shows that South Africa ranks fourth in the world for the most time spent on the internet at 10 hours and 6 minutes per day, while another study shows that South African youths between the ages of 18 and 26 years old check their mobile phones almost 30 times an hour.

Health expert Vanessa Ascencao says the research highlight the negative effects of excessive screen use on our health.

She's encouraged South Africans to create healthier habits such as taking regular digital detoxes, setting up tech-free areas in the home and getting out into nature as often as possible.

If you look at a screen before you go to sleep, you're not going to get any kind of restorative sleep, so your body's not able to heal as it should. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant

My recommendation is always to eat as close to nature as possible. I don't ever recommend specific dietary patterns, because this is something you need to be consistent with, long-term. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant

