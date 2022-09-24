SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
- The study was conducted by researchers at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha.
- The study has found that the risk of this type of cancer is increased by drinking umqombothi, coupled with a fungus found in inappropriately-stored maize.
- The Eastern Cape is deemed to have an exceptionally high number of oesophageal cancer cases compared with other provinces
Researchers at Walter Sisulu University have found a link between the high oesophageal cancer rates in the Eastern Cape and the consumption of umqombothi - traditional beer.
According to its findings, the risk of this type of cancer is increased by drinking umqombothi, coupled with a fungus found in inappropriately-stored maize.
Previous research has linked the consumption of traditionally brewed beer, often made with maize, to the high incidence of the disease, specifically among black men in the province.
The research also found that during the 1930s, the staple diet of black people changed from sorghum to maize, with traditional beer being brewed from maize.
Obviously, it's not when you're drinking umqombothi once, it's chronic and repeated consumption of umqombothi.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Not all umqombothi will lead to this, because it depends on what was used to make that umqombothi.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
RELATED: Understanding the alcohol effect in umqombothi
If the maize was stored properly, and the fungus did not develop, then it is not a health challenge.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
The study, led by the department of human biology’s Professor Eugene Ndebia, also looked to find out why the Eastern Cape had an exceptionally high number of oesophageal cancer cases compared with other provinces.
According to the study, many of the patients seen by researchers suffered from alkaline reflux, which they had linked to patients with a diet high in maize.
Alkaline reflux causes damage to the cells lining the oesophagus.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
